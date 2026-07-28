Naslen's next with Kumbalangi Nights director Madhu C Narayanan announced

Naslen's upcoming film with Kumbalangi Nights director Madhu C Narayanan was officially announced on Monday. Producer Ananthu S unveiled the project through social media with a short video featuring himself alongside Naslen and the filmmaker.
The makers confirmed that the film will begin rolling soon but did not disclose any further details about the project. The untitled film is jointly produced by Dr Ananthu Productions and Madhu's banner Silent Cat Films, marking the latter's maiden production venture. Ananthu, also the founder and CEO of Xylem Learning, made his foray into film production with Athiradi, which he co-produced with actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph. He is also backing the debut feature film of popular Malayalam digital collective Karikku, and 40 Days of House Party, directed by debutante Shifina Babin Pakker, wife of Aavesham filmmaker Jithu Madhavan.
The new film’s announcement comes seven years after Madhu's highly popular directorial debut Kumbalangi Nights, a coming-of-age drama which earned nationwide critical acclaim. In February last year, the filmmaker had hinted at the new project by issuing a casting call seeking a female lead aged between 20 and 25, with preference for those fluent in the Kochi dialect.
Last seen in Abhinav Sunder Nayak's Mollywood Times, Naslen also has multiple films in various stages of production, including Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux, Rohith V S's Tiki Taka, headlined by Asif Ali, and Thudarum filmmaker Tharun Moorthy's Torpedo. Additionally, the Premalu actor is set to make his Tamil debut with Jithu Madhavan's film with Suriya, which recently wrapped filming.