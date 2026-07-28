Naslen's next with Kumbalangi Nights director Madhu C Narayanan announced

The makers confirmed that the film will begin rolling soon but did not disclose any further details about the project. The untitled film is jointly produced by Dr Ananthu Productions and Madhu's banner Silent Cat Films, marking the latter's maiden production venture. Ananthu, also the founder and CEO of Xylem Learning, made his foray into film production with Athiradi, which he co-produced with actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph. He is also backing the debut feature film of popular Malayalam digital collective Karikku, and 40 Days of House Party, directed by debutante Shifina Babin Pakker, wife of Aavesham filmmaker Jithu Madhavan.