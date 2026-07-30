Producer Abhijith Babuji: I knew Chinna Chinna Aasai wasn't a typical commercial entertainer

The film's origins trace back to a place rather than a script. "The biggest one was Varanasi," he says of his reasons for producing it. "Varanasi has a very personal connection with me. Whenever I've gone through a difficult phase in life, visiting Varanasi has somehow helped me find clarity." When his college batchmate and now debutante director Varsha Vasudev narrated a story about two people in their fifties over the course of a single day in that city, he recounts connecting with it instantly. Indrans, he felt, was the only actor who could carry that emotional register. Madhoo's casting brought its own resonance, marking her return to Malayalam cinema after a long gap. Abhijith knew what he was getting into. "I knew this wasn't a typical commercial entertainer," he admits. "But I believed it had enough emotional strength to connect with audiences. Even if there had been a small financial loss, I felt it would still have been worth making because it's a film I genuinely believed in."