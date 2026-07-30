Unmadham director Kiran Das: Direction has helped me mingle openly

There's always a preference for films made by those in our friends' circles. Sometimes I get a feeling that this subject will definitely become a hit, and I should be a part of it. For example, I hardly knew Chidambaram or Ganapathi before Jan.E.Man, but I could see its potential. It was also a comedy, which I hadn't worked on much before. Money is another enticing factor. If the pay is hefty and the subject is not horrible or totally irredeemable, I’m up for it. I also like to keep juggling between genres. My editor friends call me crazy for working on two films in parallel, but it's important for me because if I keep editing a project continuously, 'kili pokum' and I lose my sense of judgement. That’s why I edited Rorschach and Ullozhukku simultaneously; likewise, Joji and Jan.E.Man. Just that they have to be contrasting.