Arjun Ashokan and Akhila Bhargavan to star in Radio Moscow

Arjun Ashokan and Premalu-fame Akhila Bhargavan are coming together for a new film titled Radio Moscow. It is written and directed by Manoj Kana, who previously made films such as Khedda, Kenjira, Amoeba, and Chayilyam.
Irshad Ali, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Anumol, and C Shukkur also star in Radio Moscow, which is set to start rolling from August 2. Siren Films and Cinemas presents the film, with cinematography by Pratap P Nair, music by Bijibal, production design by Santhosh Raman, and editing by Manoj Kannoth.
Arjun Ashokan recently finished shooting for Shani, a mystery thriller co-starring Roshan Mathew. The Thalavara actor is also part of debutant Nikhil Mohan’s Melcow Pondicherry and Anchakkallakokkan director Ullas Chemban’s upcoming multi-starrer Disco.
Meanwhile, Akhila Bhargavan was recently seen in the Zee5 horror series Muthassi. Her upcoming slate includes Avaraachan & Sons, co-starring Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, and Ganapathi; It’s a Medical Miracle, headlined by Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen; and an untitled film with her Premalu co-actor Shyam Mohan.