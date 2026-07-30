Malayalam

Arjun Ashokan and Akhila Bhargavan to star in Radio Moscow

Radio Moscow is written and directed by Manoj Kana
Arjun Ashokan, Akhila Bhargavan
Arjun Ashokan, Akhila Bhargavan
CE Features
Updated on
1 min read

Arjun Ashokan and Premalu-fame Akhila Bhargavan are coming together for a new film titled Radio Moscow. It is written and directed by Manoj Kana, who previously made films such as Khedda, Kenjira, Amoeba, and Chayilyam.

Irshad Ali, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Anumol, and C Shukkur also star in Radio Moscow, which is set to start rolling from August 2. Siren Films and Cinemas presents the film, with cinematography by Pratap P Nair, music by Bijibal, production design by Santhosh Raman, and editing by Manoj Kannoth.

Arjun Ashokan recently finished shooting for Shani, a mystery thriller co-starring Roshan Mathew. The Thalavara actor is also part of debutant Nikhil Mohan’s Melcow Pondicherry and Anchakkallakokkan director Ullas Chemban’s upcoming multi-starrer Disco.

Meanwhile, Akhila Bhargavan was recently seen in the Zee5 horror series Muthassi. Her upcoming slate includes Avaraachan & Sons, co-starring Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, and Ganapathi; It’s a Medical Miracle, headlined by Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen; and an untitled film with her Premalu co-actor Shyam Mohan.

Arjun Ashokan
Akhila Bhargavan
Radio Moscow