Sagar Surya and Guinness Pakru to headline Vinayan's next

Veteran filmmaker Vinayan has announced his new film with Sagar Surya and Guinness Pakru as the leads. In his social media post, he added that the upcoming fantasy film will feature around 200 actors with dwarfism, along with some other established young actors. The director expressed hope that it will be a unique visual treat, with pre-production and test shoot already underway.
Although it is not yet known whether this upcoming film has any connection with Albhutha Dweep, Vinayan’s ambitious 2005 film that entered the Guinness Book of Records for casting the most actors with dwarfism in a single film, it is worth mentioning that he has been toying with sequel plans for a while now.
Three years back, in 2023, Vinayan announced Albhutha Dweep 2 with Unni Mukundan and Guinness Pakru as the leads. Abhilash Pillai was supposed to script the film, before it was dropped unceremoniously. Earlier this year, the director had also shared his plans to make a ‘fantasy hybrid project’ that he had been working on for a few years.
Vinayan last made Pathonpatham Noottandu, a period film based on Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a warrior who fought against social injustices. The Siju Wilson-starrer was a decent success at the box office. Though Vinayan had announced another film with Siju, there has been no update on it since then.