Azees Nedumangad's Mohanavalli begins

Mohanavalli, which marks Azees Nedumangad's debut as a lead actor, went on floors on Wednesday. Debutant Umesh S Nair directs the film, billed as a fun fantasy entertainer with horror elements in it. It is scripted by Rahul Kalyan.
Azees plays Premadasan, a young man from a rural village who gets entangled in a curious situation involving a woman named Mohanavalli. What begins as his personal predicament soon draws in his family and the wider community, leading to a series of humorous events. Baiju Santhosh, Rakshana Induchoodan, Bhagath Manuel, Senthil Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Motta Rajendran, Sreeja Ravi, and Abin Bino also star in it.
The technical crew of the film comprises cinematographer Sudheer Surendran, editor Sunesh Sebastian, music director Arcado and sound mixer MR Rajakrishnan. It is jointly produced by J Studios and A2A Movie Promotions.