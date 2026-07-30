Azees Nedumangad's Mohanavalli begins

Azees plays Premadasan, a young man from a rural village who gets entangled in a curious situation involving a woman named Mohanavalli. What begins as his personal predicament soon draws in his family and the wider community, leading to a series of humorous events. Baiju Santhosh, Rakshana Induchoodan, Bhagath Manuel, Senthil Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Motta Rajendran, Sreeja Ravi, and Abin Bino also star in it.