Mohanlal completes dubbing for Khalifa

Khalifa is planned as a two-part project with more prominence for Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali in the second instalment. "Meet the legend in part 1 and know his bloody history in part 2," said the makers earlier. Sharing photos from the dubbing suite on social media, director Vysakh wrote, "Mohanlal has officially finished his magic in part 1. Now, the real wait begins for Part 2. I can’t wait to witness the incredible surprises he has in store for us. The journey is only just beginning."