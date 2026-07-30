Mohanlal completes dubbing for Khalifa

Mohanlal, who plays a crucial cameo role in the Prithviraj-starrer Khalifa, has wrapped up dubbing for his portions. He plays Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, the grandfather of Prithviraj's character, Aamir Ali.
Khalifa is planned as a two-part project with more prominence for Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali in the second instalment. "Meet the legend in part 1 and know his bloody history in part 2," said the makers earlier. Sharing photos from the dubbing suite on social media, director Vysakh wrote, "Mohanlal has officially finished his magic in part 1. Now, the real wait begins for Part 2. I can’t wait to witness the incredible surprises he has in store for us. The journey is only just beginning."
This is Vysakh’s third collaboration with Mohanlal after Pulimurugan and Monster, and his second with Prithviraj after Pokkiriraja.
Scripted by Jinu Abraham, Khalifa is a large-scale commercial actioner centered on international gold-smuggling networks. The film is slated for worldwide release on August 20, ahead of the Onam festival.