Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu gets a release date

The upcoming Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu, a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 25. The makers announced the release date on Monday through social media, accompanied by a new poster featuring the principal cast. Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy, the film marks the duo's reunion after their collaboration on Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran's Tiyaan.
Billed as an action thriller, Ananthan Kaadu features Arya as a Tamilian alongside a multilingual ensemble including Vijayaraghavan, Murali Gopy, Sunil, Achyuth Kumar, Regina Cassandra, Santhy Balachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Sagar Surya, Saritha Kukku, Indrans, Siddique, Renji Panicker and Appani Sarath. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer S Yuva, editor Rohit VS Variyath and music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, best known for his work in the Kantara franchise.
Ananthan Kaadu is jointly produced by S Vinod Kumar's Mini Studios and Arya's The Show People banners.
Arya was last seen in Manu Anand's spy action thriller Mr X, alongside Manju Warrier, Gautham Ram Karthik and R Sarath Kumar.