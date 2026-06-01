Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu gets a release date

The upcoming Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu, a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 25. The makers announced the release date on Monday through social media, accompanied by a new poster featuring the principal cast. Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy, the film marks the duo's reunion after their collaboration on Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran's Tiyaan.