Dridam OTT release: When and where to watch Shane Nigam's investigative crime thriller

Shane Nigam's investigative crime thriller Dridam will begin streaming on JioHotstar from June 12, the makers announced on Monday. Directed by debutant Martin Joseph, a longtime associate of filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the film was released in theatres on May 8 and opened to mixed reviews.
Dridam features Shane as Vijay Radhakrishnan, a newly appointed Sub-Inspector who takes charge at a rural police station. What initially appears to be a quiet posting soon turns challenging when a series of crimes, including multiple murders and a bank robbery, shakes the locality. The film is jointly written by Jomon John and Linto Devasia. The cast also includes Sanya, Shobi Thilakan, Krishna Praba Nair, Nandan Unni, Dinesh Prabhakar, Kottayam Ramesh and Bitto Davis, among others.
Dridam is produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi under the banner E4 Experiments and is presented by Jeethu Joseph through Bedtime Stories. The technical crew comprises cinematographer PM Unnikrishnan, editor Vinayakh and composer Sreerag Saji.
An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Despite its shortcomings, Dridam still has enough going for it to keep an average viewer mildly engaged. But in an era when crime thrillers are being produced in abundance worldwide, filmmakers clearly need to push harder to discover fresher, more compelling ways to tell these stories."