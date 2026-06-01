Sajin Baabu's next titled Tharkkam, first look unveiled

The poster of Tharkkam carries the tagline, "Fall. Stand. Fight." Produced by Anoop Kutty and Sajin under the banners of PWLO Entertainment and Sajin Baabu Productions, the film is billed as a realistic thriller set against the backdrop of the famed Bharani festival at the Kodungallur Sree Mahadevi Temple. According to the makers, the story revolves around the conflict between a police officer who continues to uphold and take pride in caste-feudal dominance and a young man named Surjith, who is inspired by Dr BR Ambedkar's progressive ideals and attempts to navigate the world through them.