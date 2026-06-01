Jayasurya and Vinayakan's fantasy comedy titled Titans; first look unveiled, release window confirmed

Titans, which wrapped filming in July 2025, is directed by Anugraheethan Antony filmmaker Prince Joy from a script by Janamaithri co-writer James Sebastian. The cast also includes Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Manikandan R Achari and several newcomers. The film has cinematography by Vishnu Sharma, editing by Shameer Muhammed and music by Dawn Vincent. It is jointly produced by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Irshad M Hassan and Pradeep CS. Details regarding the plot are yet to be disclosed.