Jayasurya and Vinayakan's fantasy comedy titled Titans; first look unveiled, release window confirmed

The upcoming fantasy comedy starring Jayasurya and Vinayakan has been titled Titans. The makers unveiled the film's title and first look on Sunday, while also confirming an October theatrical release. The poster features a crowd of people dressed in white suits and hats, with Jayasurya, Vinayakan, rapper Baby Jean and social media content creator Nihal Nizam standing out among them in coloured suits.
Titans, which wrapped filming in July 2025, is directed by Anugraheethan Antony filmmaker Prince Joy from a script by Janamaithri co-writer James Sebastian. The cast also includes Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Manikandan R Achari and several newcomers. The film has cinematography by Vishnu Sharma, editing by Shameer Muhammed and music by Dawn Vincent. It is jointly produced by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Irshad M Hassan and Pradeep CS. Details regarding the plot are yet to be disclosed.
Titans reunites Jayasurya and Vinayakan after their collaborations in Chathikkatha Chanthu, Iyobinte Pusthakam and the Aadu franchise, the third instalment of which hit theatres earlier this year.