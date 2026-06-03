Kerala film industry body seeks govt action on piracy, taxation and sector challenges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday held discussions with Kerala Minister for Cinema, Tourism and Cultural Affairs P.C. Vishnunadh on issues related to taxation, piracy and other challenges facing the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, KFCC president Anil Thomas said the state government had assured stakeholders of its effective intervention in addressing piracy and other concerns affecting the industry.

“We had detailed discussions on all the issues facing the film industry. The government has assured us that it will intervene effectively in matters related to taxation and other key concerns. We are confident that the new government will take the necessary steps to resolve these issues,” Thomas said.

“This is the first time such a comprehensive discussion has been held with all stakeholders together. The government's approach and intervention have been very positive. We were also assured that firm action would be taken to address film piracy and other challenges facing the industry,” he added.

Piracy has long been a major challenge for the Indian film industry. One of the latest films reportedly affected by piracy is Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay and directed by H. Vinoth.

The film’s production house, KVN Productions, recently issued a strong statement urging people not to watch, share or circulate leaked content from the film.