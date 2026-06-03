Kerala film industry body seeks govt action on piracy, taxation and sector challenges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday held discussions with Kerala Minister for Cinema, Tourism and Cultural Affairs P.C. Vishnunadh on issues related to taxation, piracy and other challenges facing the Malayalam film industry.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, KFCC president Anil Thomas said the state government had assured stakeholders of its effective intervention in addressing piracy and other concerns affecting the industry.
“We had detailed discussions on all the issues facing the film industry. The government has assured us that it will intervene effectively in matters related to taxation and other key concerns. We are confident that the new government will take the necessary steps to resolve these issues,” Thomas said.
“This is the first time such a comprehensive discussion has been held with all stakeholders together. The government's approach and intervention have been very positive. We were also assured that firm action would be taken to address film piracy and other challenges facing the industry,” he added.
Piracy has long been a major challenge for the Indian film industry. One of the latest films reportedly affected by piracy is Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay and directed by H. Vinoth.
The film’s production house, KVN Productions, recently issued a strong statement urging people not to watch, share or circulate leaked content from the film.
The production company said it had come to its notice that certain scenes and clips — and, in some instances, substantial portions of the film — had been illegally accessed, copied and circulated online.
“It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film, and in some cases a major portion of the film, have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy,” KVN Productions said in a statement.
The company warned that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing or uploading leaked content through social media platforms, websites, messaging applications or torrent services constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws.
Stressing that all online activity is traceable, the production house said investigations, including forensic examinations, were under way to identify those responsible for the leak and those involved in circulating the material.
“Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception,” the statement said.
Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled for release during the Pongal festival period and marks one of the most anticipated releases featuring Vijay in the lead role.