Channing Tatum-Gemma Chan's Josphine gets India distribution from Kochi-based banner

The India distribution rights of the upcoming drama-thriller, Josephine, which stars Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan in the lead, has been acquired by Fragrant Nature Film Creations, a Kochi-based production banner. Tatum and Chan also produce the film apart from headlining the cast.
According to Variety, Fragrant Nature Film Creations will distribute the film across the Indian subcontinent, in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.
Josphine is directed by Beth de Araujo, in her sophomore feature directorial venture
Josephine follows the story of a young girl of the same name, who has to deal with the trauma of viewing a violent crime, when on a jog with her father. Josephine and her parents have to deal with the seperation and the rebuilding that comes with traversing through the American justice system. While Tatum and Chan portray Josephine's parents, debutant Mason Reeves will portray the titular eight-year-old child.
Fragrant Nature Film Creations has previously backed Blessy's Pranayam, which stars Mohanlal in the lead, and Sajid Yahiya's Qalb, which stars Siddique in the lead. They are also backing the upcoming Malayalam film, Half, which is directed by Golam-fame Samjad PS, and stars Amala Paul, Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj.