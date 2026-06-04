Akhil Kaimal: It’s tough to break into Malayalam cinema if you don’t belong to a circle

The Hindi film industry is often considered a tough terrain for outsiders to navigate. For Akhil Kaimal, who traces his roots to Kerala but grew up in Gujarat, the journey has been shaped by years of persistence, uncertainty and faith in the craft. Though he is yet to become a familiar face in what many would call 'mainstream Bollywood', a label he isn't particularly fond of, Akhil has been making his presence felt in the streaming landscape.
Audiences may have spotted him in projects such as Kalapaani, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Asur 2, The Kerala Story, and, most recently, the second season of Sapne Vs Everyone, where a substantial role has finally begun to draw attention his way. "I've always believed that if the work connects, people will eventually notice," says the actor, last seen in the Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil.
Akhil spent most of his childhood in Gujarat, where his parents worked in the education sector. Despite growing up outside Kerala, Malayalam cinema remained his strongest cultural connection. Yet acting never featured in his career plans. He pursued engineering, landed a corporate job in Gurugram and headed towards a conventional professional life. "The first few months in a happening place like Gurugram were exciting, but I soon got bored. That's when I stumbled upon weekend acting classes. To this day, I don't know why I searched for it, as I had never seriously thought of becoming an actor. I joined a three-month course and found myself looking forward to it every week."
That casual curiosity soon turned into a passion as Akhil began auditioning for Malayalam films while still working in the corporate sector. However, the effort yielded little. "I realised that trying from afar wasn't going to work. You have to be physically present where things are happening."
Akhil quit his job and moved to Kerala, enrolling in an acting course in Thiruvananthapuram. What followed was a prolonged period of uncertainty. He realised that the passion of acting wasn't enough to sustain him. He volunteered at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, took up assignments at production houses and even taught maths online during the pandemic. "Nothing came easy. Most of the time, I was simply waiting for opportunities."
Ironically, Kerala, which he hoped would be the launchpad for his acting ambitions, often made him feel like an outsider. "I hadn't really lived in Kerala before moving here, and my Malayalam also wasn't fluent. Initially, people would make fun of the way I spoke. I wouldn't even be considered for institute projects because I gave off a 'North Indian vibe'."
This was also the time Malayalam cinema was celebrated for its realistic storytelling, with a preference for raw, rooted performers. Akhil recalls, "There was a point when I consciously tried to look rougher. I stopped shaving and tried to fit into that image because I felt maybe I was doing something wrong by looking too polished.”
Akhil soon realised his struggles in Kerala extended beyond looks and language. "It was tough to break into Malayalam cinema if you didn't already belong to a circle. Opportunities come mostly through networks and friendships, and being an introvert, building those connections wasn't easy."
After appearing in Venu Nair's offbeat feature Jalasamadhi and in a blink-and-miss role in Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram's Jan-e-Man, Akhil found himself increasingly uncertain about his future in Kerala. The pandemic eventually forced him to shift to Mumbai.
Akhil’s first acting assignment after the move was a one-day role in Asur 2, but he viewed it differently from many aspiring actors. "In Mumbai, even actors who don't have regular work can be very particular about the size of a role. There's a belief that if you keep doing minor roles, you'll get stuck there. I never believed that."
To stay afloat, he also simultaneously worked with casting agencies, which helped him expand his professional network. "Mumbai's casting community is so close-knit that working in one agency automatically introduces you to others." Gradually, the opportunities increased with appearances in The Kerala Story, Kalapaani, and a few other projects. Besides playing a crucial role in The Hunt, Akhil was also involved in the show’s entire casting.
The quest for real recognition eventually ended with Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2. "For the first time in nine years, strangers are approaching me and messaging me on Instagram. People who knew me always believed in my abilities, but this is different. This is the audience discovering you."
Despite finding work in Hindi projects, Akhil admits that his identity continues to influence the roles offered to him. Being a South Indian face in Mumbai's casting circles has made him a go-to choice for characters from that region. "In Kerala, many felt I wasn't Malayali enough, while in Mumbai, I was often remembered only when they needed a South Indian character. I don't shy away from such roles, but at the same time, I don't want to be seen only through that lens."
The road ahead looks promising for Akhil as he is currently working on an ambitious Netflix series set against the backdrop of the Khilji and Mughal eras. "It's one of Netflix's biggest projects yet. I play a prince from Warangal with shades of grey, something I long wanted to explore."
Akhil has also not forgotten his original objective of making a mark in Malayalam cinema. He, however, adds that he is done with applying for random auditions like before. "As I said, it's tough to make it in Malayalam, but I still audition whenever genuine opportunities arise through industry contacts. Actors like Unni Mukundan, Sudev Nair, and Arjun Radhakrishnan, who also had a similar journey — starting from the North to establishing themselves in Malayalam — inspire me to keep trying."