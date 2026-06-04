Akhil Kaimal: It’s tough to break into Malayalam cinema if you don’t belong to a circle

Akhil spent most of his childhood in Gujarat, where his parents worked in the education sector. Despite growing up outside Kerala, Malayalam cinema remained his strongest cultural connection. Yet acting never featured in his career plans. He pursued engineering, landed a corporate job in Gurugram and headed towards a conventional professional life. "The first few months in a happening place like Gurugram were exciting, but I soon got bored. That's when I stumbled upon weekend acting classes. To this day, I don't know why I searched for it, as I had never seriously thought of becoming an actor. I joined a three-month course and found myself looking forward to it every week."