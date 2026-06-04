Ashiq Usman: We need not always wait till release to know a film's fate

Naslen's Mollywood Times, which hits screens today, is a coming-of-age story about a passionate youngster who aspires to become a filmmaker against all odds. While the film clearly draws inspiration from its director Abhinav Sunder Nayak's life, producer Ashiq Usman could also connect to it on so many levels. As a child, Ashiq was also equally smitten by the magical allure of cinema and nurtured a strong desire to be part of it. While most kids of that age would dream of becoming an actor and enjoying the spotlight, Ashiq says his interest was more towards filmmaking and production. "Back then, everyone was in awe of Bollywood and their big production houses. Seeing that, I wished to launch something similar here. My dream was to make at least one film, but God has been really kind," recalls Ashiq.
Backing the Unconventional
Thirteen years and almost 20 films later, Ashiq still holds the same passion and love for cinema. And that explains the kind of variety in his filmography. From his maiden production, Arikil Oral, a psychological thriller, to other noted works like Kali, Varnyathil Aashanka, Anjaam Pathiraa, Love, Dear Friend, Thallumaala, and Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, the producer hasn't shied away from taking risks. Most of his films are experimental in nature, even if the box office hasn't always been very kind. "I'd rather explore different genres than be repetitive. Fresh ideas may not work with everyone, but if they excite me, I'm always eager to back them. That's why I reach out to writers and directors whose works impress me, regardless of their box office results."
Mollywood Times, Ashiq recalls, was also born out of one such impulsive phone call. "Abhinav had approached me to produce his first film, Mukundan Unni Associates (MUA), but since I was working on two other films simultaneously — Dear Friend and Thallumaala — I could not take it up. But after watching MUA on the first day, I immediately called Abhi to ask him if we could work together next." Apart from his confidence in Abhinav, Ashiq says the story also really pulled him in. "I was an engineer by profession and owned a construction business, but left all that to pursue films. So this story of someone wanting to make it in cinema resonated strongly with me. I believe it will inspire anyone chasing their dreams."
Trusting Abhinav's Vision
Given that Abhinav's debut film was a refreshingly twisted dark tale, many assume Mollywood Times will also tread similar lines. Ashiq, however, denies it. "I won't say it's a dark film like MUA, but it will definitely have Abhinav's signature touch all over it." While on Abhinav's unique working style, Ashiq vividly remembers their first script reading session as a 'unique experience'. "Before the narration, Abhinav turned off all the lights, closed all the windows, and drew the curtains. It was completely dark except for a small light source to read. I was wondering what this guy is up to, but after 15 minutes, Naslen and I realised why he did it. Wait till you watch the film."
Abhinav was lauded for taking a brave, unconventional route in MUA, most of which, as confirmed by the director, was shaped during the post-production stage. It was no different in Mollywood Times. Ashiq says, "Abhinav's only request before committing to the project was that he needed five months for post-production. Being an editor himself, he concentrates a lot on that part. It eventually took up to seven months to finish the work, the longest for any of my films, but that's fine because he's ultimately working towards perfecting the final output."
From Naslen to Mohanlal
When talks about a potential collaboration between Abhinav, Naslen and Ashiq first surfaced, Premalu hadn't been released, and Naslen was yet to establish himself as a bankable lead. However, Ashiq reveals that stardom has never been his concern. "I mostly collaborate with friends and like-minded talents. If you see, even Thallumaala didn't have many big names at that time," says the producer, as he adds on how Naslen came into the picture. "Abhinav conceived this project after being impressed by Naslen's performance in Jo and Jo, and I was more than happy with it."
Ashiq is set to dabble in his first real test of stardom with Athimanoharam, headlined by Mohanlal. With Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy at the helm, the hype only gets bigger. Interestingly, Ashiq had originally announced a Mohanlal film, directed by debutant Austin Dan, before it was dropped. Even as various speculations continue to do the rounds on why the original project was dropped, Ashiq, the seasoned producer, remains tight-lipped. "Let's just talk about the positive things. It's still too early to talk about Athimanoharam, except that Lal sir plays a cop in it. We've completed almost 70% of the shoot, with around 45 days of filming left, which we hope to wrap up by the end of July. We initially had plans for a Pooja release in October, but that's now unlikely, and we aim to get it out before December."
Hits, Misses and Destiny
This constant change in release plans can generally affect producers and their financial commitments, but Ashiq says that's a part of the job you have to be prepared for. Mollywood Times, for instance, was initially scheduled for May 15, but they could not make it in time due to pending work. "I believe every film has its destiny. No matter how much you plan, a film's release depends on multiple factors. Even bad weather can affect a film's fate," says Ashiq as he cites the example of his film Adios Amigo. "I believe that the film deserved a better result. Even today, people message me about it, but its release unfortunately coincided with the Wayanad landslides."
In his career spanning over a decade, Ashiq has seen a good mix of success and failures, but is wise enough not to be too carried away by either. "For some films, we need not wait till the release to know their fate. At the same time, there are also results that demand introspection. Like say, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. It was pitched to me in 2017, but by the time it was released after eight years in 2025, the film, a brainless comedy, and a lot of its humour, had become stale. Though a section appreciated it after the OTT release, it's the delay that affected the theatrical run."
The Road Ahead
Up next, Ashiq is producing a film with Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap, directed by Dinoy Paulose, while another film directed by Arun D Jose and written by Athimanoharam writer Ratheesh Ravi is also in the works. Production aside, Ashiq has also not forgotten his long-cherished dream of becoming a filmmaker. "That's the ultimate dream, and I’m not done without it."