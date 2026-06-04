Ashiq Usman: We need not always wait till release to know a film's fate

Ashiq is set to dabble in his first real test of stardom with Athimanoharam, headlined by Mohanlal. With Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy at the helm, the hype only gets bigger. Interestingly, Ashiq had originally announced a Mohanlal film, directed by debutant Austin Dan, before it was dropped. Even as various speculations continue to do the rounds on why the original project was dropped, Ashiq, the seasoned producer, remains tight-lipped. "Let's just talk about the positive things. It's still too early to talk about Athimanoharam, except that Lal sir plays a cop in it. We've completed almost 70% of the shoot, with around 45 days of filming left, which we hope to wrap up by the end of July. We initially had plans for a Pooja release in October, but that's now unlikely, and we aim to get it out before December."