Siju Wilson’s Boom Bang wraps filming

The filming of the Siju Wilson-starrer Boom Bang, directed by debutant Junaid Muhammed, has been completed. The makers announced that principal photography wrapped after a 36-day shoot. Details regarding its genre and plot remain under wraps.
Apart from Siju, the cast includes Sidharth Bharathan, Nishanth Sagar, Arun Kurian, Subin Tarzan, Nihad Thoppi, Midhutty, Devika Satheesh, Sharick Muhammed, Jibin Gopinath, Sajeer Subair, Robert Babu, Gokulan and Sajin Cherukayil, among others.
Boom Bang has a screenplay by Jinshad Guruvayoor, who also serves as the cinematographer. The film's technical crew also includes composer Jubair Muhammed and editor Nirmal R. It is produced by Harris Moidutty, Jishnu Sankar, Sridhar Cheni and Joji Jithendran under the banner of British Cinemas.
Siju, who was last in the recently released medical thriller Dose, also has VK Prakash's Bangalore High, co-starring Shine Tom Chacko, debutant Nikhil Geeth's Munnottu and an untitled project by newcomer Arun M Sivan as part of his upcoming slate.