Mollywood Times Movie Review: A bold, if excessive, dissection of cinema's success myth

Mollywood Times Movie Review:
Success. Talent. Reputation. Those three words sit at the heart of Mollywood Times, the second instalment in director Abhinav Sunder Nayak's proposed 'Success Trilogy' following the deliriously dark Mukundan Unni Associates. If that film examined what happens when a morally bankrupt man succeeds, Mollywood Times feels like the story of how a filmmaker gradually arrives at that same cynical understanding of the world.
Director: Abhinav Sunder Nayak
Writer: Ramu Sunil
Cast: Naslen, Sharaf U Dheen, Roshan Shanavas, Sangeeth Prathap, Appunni Sasi, Gopika Ramesh
At its core, the film follows Vineeth Madhavan (Naslen), a boy from Kuttikkanam whose obsession with horror cinema evolves into a lifelong pursuit of making the greatest horror film Malayalam cinema has ever seen. What begins as an affectionate coming-of-age story slowly transforms into something far darker, and by the time the credits roll, Abhinav has delivered not a love letter to cinema but a brutally honest interrogation of the industry itself.
Many portions of Vineeth's journey feel deeply personal. From childhood fascination with DTS sound and admiration for figures like Manoj Night Shyamalan, Ram Gopal Varma, and Vinayan, the film often resembles a lightly fictionalised account of Abhinav's own aspirations and struggles as poured out in his outspoken interviews. The DNA of Mukundan Unni Associates is unmistakably present here as well. However, Vineeth is not Mukundan Unni. He is not villainous. He is just stubborn, obsessive and uncompromising. His transformation from wide-eyed optimism to hard-earned cynicism becomes the emotional spine of the film.
In some ways, Mollywood Times feels like a spiritual successor to Udayananu Tharam, as both films explore aspiring filmmakers and the industry's politics. In contrast, where Udayananu Tharam ultimately romanticised cinema despite its satire, Mollywood Times tears down that illusion. Abhinav presents the first step into mainstream filmmaking as an exhausting battlefield filled with compromises, opportunism, image management and invisible power structures. The result is almost a horror film for aspiring filmmakers, disguised as a coming-of-age story about an aspiring filmmaker who doggedly wants to make the greatest horror film ever.
A major turning point arrives when Vineeth revisits Devil's Island, a withdrawn novel that has quietly followed him since childhood. What begins as a search for an elusive book slowly transforms into a fascinating investigation into who owns a story and whether originality is even possible in an industry built on influence and reinvention. The way this thread ultimately shapes Vineeth's career gives the film some of its most thought-provoking material. There is also a rather morbid but compelling recurring idea running through the film: Vineeth's greatest breakthroughs often emerge from death. Important revelations, creative awakenings, and even career-defining opportunities seem to arrive only after someone exits the story. It is a cynical yet fascinating extension of the film's worldview, suggesting that success and failure are frequently built upon circumstances nobody can control.
Ramu Sunil's screenplay is also bursting with ideas about plagiarism, ownership, privilege, reputation, gatekeeping, politics, and artistic integrity. Much of it is intriguing, and several debates and confrontations feel authentic rather than manufactured. The film repeatedly challenges the audience to question who truly owns a story and whether success ultimately matters more than authorship. At the same time, the screenplay occasionally feels overstuffed, as if there is a sense that years of frustration, disappointment and observation have all been poured into a single film. The second half, in particular, becomes increasingly dense with industry commentary. Viewers familiar with filmmaking circles may find the material more riveting, but others might occasionally feel alienated by the sheer volume of grievances and ideas being explored.
Thankfully, Abhinav's craftsmanship keeps things engaging even when the narrative threatens to become unwieldy. The filmmaker's background as an editor is evident throughout, as he and Nidhin Raj Arol weave a visually dynamic flow that captures the chaos, excitement and frustration of Vineeth's journey. Jakes Bejoy's score is another major asset, amplifying both the humour and tension. Fittingly for a film about a protagonist obsessed with sound in the beginning, several sequences use audio in inventive ways.
Naslen is unquestionably the film's biggest triumph, carrying a sprawling narrative almost entirely on his shoulders and delivering what is, unarguably, the finest performance of his career so far. He convincingly charts Vineeth's evolution across different stages of life while retaining the character's core stubbornness, and more importantly, he captures the insecurities and frustrations beneath the confidence. Even his dialogue delivery feels noticeably different from all his previous performances, with hardly any trace of the familiar slang that he possesses, making it an immensely committed performance.
Among the supporting cast, Sharaf U Dheen is excellent as the enigmatic Sachin David, whose chasing reputation through shortcuts, and Sangeeth Prathap brings the right amount of wicked charm to Arjun Haridas, a filmmaker who gets things easily through connections. Roshan Shanavas leaves a strong impression as Vineeth's best friend, while Appunni Sasi is particularly memorable as a manipulative old-school producer who embodies many of the industry's worst instincts.
Like Mukundan Unni Associates, this film, too, relies heavily on voice-over narration, and it works well enough because the story is being filtered through Vineeth's perspective, though it never achieves the razor-sharp effectiveness of Mukundan Unni's internal monologues. The film's unpredictability, too, remains one of its greatest pleasures. Just when events threaten to become repetitive, Abhinav introduces absurdly funny twists that feel strangely plausible. One particular development involving a death and its unexpected consequences is both hilarious and deeply cynical, perfectly capturing the filmmaker's dark sense of humour.
All said, not everyone will embrace Mollywood Times, as those who believe cinema should primarily inspire hope are unlikely to enjoy its worldview. This is a film that repeatedly argues that talent alone is not enough. Reputation, timing, connections and pure luck often matter more. Sometimes the wrong people win, sometimes originality goes unrewarded and sometimes success arrives for reasons that have little to do with merit. Even when it becomes messy and overindulgent, it remains undeniably sincere. In the end, Mollywood Times may not be as sharp or tightly controlled as Mukundan Unni Associates, but it is bold, provocative and frequently compelling, finding horror not in ghosts but in the price of success.