Mollywood Times Movie Review: A bold, if excessive, dissection of cinema's success myth

All said, not everyone will embrace Mollywood Times, as those who believe cinema should primarily inspire hope are unlikely to enjoy its worldview. This is a film that repeatedly argues that talent alone is not enough. Reputation, timing, connections and pure luck often matter more. Sometimes the wrong people win, sometimes originality goes unrewarded and sometimes success arrives for reasons that have little to do with merit. Even when it becomes messy and overindulgent, it remains undeniably sincere. In the end, Mollywood Times may not be as sharp or tightly controlled as Mukundan Unni Associates, but it is bold, provocative and frequently compelling, finding horror not in ghosts but in the price of success.