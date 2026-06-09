Drishyam 3 actor Nikhil Nair: The camera doesn't lie

The recently released Drishyam 3 brought with it several interesting tweaks and additions to the beloved franchise. From Mohanlal's Georgekutty losing his cool for the first time ever to the unexpected shift in Prabhakar's characterisation and the return of the ruthless Sahadevan, the film offered plenty for fans to discuss. Among the additions is Georgekutty's son-in-law Avira, played by Nikhil Nair. Introduced as just another family member, Avira gradually emerges as a pivotal presence in the narrative, giving young Nikhil what many would call a breakout role.
Although he has previously appeared in films such as Vidaamuyarchi and Hridayam, as well as the web series LBW, Drishyam 3 is finally earning him the much-needed recognition on his home turf.
"So far, I've mostly been active in Tamil. This is the first time I'm getting recognised in Malayalam. It's an unusual character with an even more unusual name. Many people are curious about the name and want to know its meaning," laughs the actor, who himself had to ask director Jeethu Joseph about it. "He told me Avira is a modern take on names like Abraham and Avarachan. People are actually naming their kids Avira."
Beyond the surname
Recognition from Drishyam 3 may be new, but Nikhil is no stranger to cinema. His grandfather K Balaji was a prominent Tamil actor and producer in the 1960s and 1970s; his uncle Suresh Balaje remains an active producer in Malayalam and Tamil cinema; his cousins, Pranav and Vismaya Mohanlal, have also ventured into acting; and then there's his uncle Mohanlal, one of the country's finest actors.
That's quite a legacy to inherit, but Nikhil prefers not to dwell on it. "People often say there'll be a lot of expectations on me, but if I start thinking along those lines too, I'll only make things harder for myself. I'm on my own journey here, just like Lalumama, Appu chettan (Pranav), Maya chechi (Vismaya), and everyone else in the family. People have a lot of opinions about 'nepo kids'. Yes, getting access to an audition might be easier, but no one is going to make me a star just because I'm from Mohanlal's family. The camera doesn't lie."
Despite that perceived advantage, Nikhil recalls taking the conventional route to land Drishyam 3. "It was a friend who works as Jeethu sir's assistant who told me about the role and encouraged me to give it a shot. Jeethu sir liked what I did, and Lalumama only learned about it after that. This was hardly a month before we began shooting."
The actor proudly points out that, barring his upcoming film Gandhi Bazaar, every role in his career so far has come through auditions. His unfamiliarity with the Malayalam industry and its workings has also played a part.
"People might assume that because I'm from this family, I'll automatically know what's happening in the industry. But that's not true. Since I'm based in Chennai, I'm often in the dark about who to approach and where to begin in Malayalam cinema. I've been told about the importance of networking and getting into these circles, but I'm only close to my family and a few friends. I still need to figure out the rest."
Nikhil is currently working on Gandhi Bazaar, which marks the Malayalam debut of Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan. The two, along with Aparna Balamurali, lead the film, directed by Babu Janardhanan. "I got the part after Babu sir liked me in Vidaamuyarchi. It's an intense film, and until recently, we were shooting near the Bhutan border. I play a super interesting character, but not a Malayali." When reminded that he played a non-Malayali in Hridayam as well, Nikhil chuckles, "Yes, that's one curious aspect of my career in Malayalam so far. A turban-wearing Punjabi in Hridayam and now this."
Finding his process
Given the nature of his role in Drishyam 3, Nikhil says he had to tread carefully. "I had to make sure I wasn't loud or over-the-top in any scene. Even a slight gesture could have drawn attention to the character, so I had to be extremely subtle and trust what was already there in the script."
Interestingly, the role also aligned with his preferred approach to acting. "I know actors who thoroughly study the script and arrive on set with a lot of ideas and improvisations. I don't work that way," says Nikhil, crediting two major influences: Mohanlal and Guru Somasundaram.
"While working with Guru sir in the series Meme Boys, he once asked me why I was memorising my dialogues. Lalumama also pulled me up when I brought the script home. Both of them encouraged me to understand the scene and its context, and then approach the lines organically. They wanted me to stay spontaneous. That way, the director can also guide and shape your performance more effectively."
Lessons from Lalumama
Having admired Mohanlal from close quarters since childhood, Nikhil got his first real glimpse of the veteran's craft while acting alongside him in Drishyam 3. "While watching him perform, you feel like he's doing everything very subtly. But when you see it on screen, it looks completely different. There are so many minute details that leave you in awe."
After being asked to remain secretive about his role until the film's release, Nikhil finally shared photographs from the sets on the day of release, describing Mohanlal as the "most hardworking man I know". It's starkly at odds with the general perception that Mohanlal is effortless and an absolute natural.
Nikhil clarifies, "Even at this age, he wakes up at 4 am, works out for an hour, heads to a shoot, goes for dubbing, returns to another shoot, travels to Chennai for Bigg Boss... It's crazy. And it's not just for a day or two. He's been doing it for decades, releasing four or five films a year while remaining at the pinnacle of Malayalam cinema. Acting may come naturally to him, but sustaining that level of commitment year after year is remarkable."
A mentor on the road
Another important influence in Nikhil's career has been Ajith Kumar, with whom he worked in Vidaamuyarchi and continues to spend time, quite literally, on the road. Nikhil considers the actor a mentor, often joining him on bike trips and racing tours. "There's so much to learn just by being around him. He encourages me, and everyone around him, to take on challenges without fear. He truly lives by his policy of 'come what may, kick it out of the park'."
Calling it a blessing to have Ajith as a guiding figure, Nikhil adds, "Ajith sir understands me very well. Whenever he suggests something, I know exactly where he's coming from. His attitude of constantly pushing the limits is highly inspiring."
The next generation
Given that all three cousins — Pranav, Vismaya and Nikhil — are now pursuing acting careers, one might assume cinema dominates family conversations. Nikhil, however, says that's far from the truth. "We actually never talk about movies. We talk more about music and the usual banter you'd find in any household. We talk about everything under the sun, but rarely films." Quite a film family that!