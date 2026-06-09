Drishyam 3 actor Nikhil Nair: The camera doesn't lie

That's quite a legacy to inherit, but Nikhil prefers not to dwell on it. "People often say there'll be a lot of expectations on me, but if I start thinking along those lines too, I'll only make things harder for myself. I'm on my own journey here, just like Lalumama, Appu chettan (Pranav), Maya chechi (Vismaya), and everyone else in the family. People have a lot of opinions about 'nepo kids'. Yes, getting access to an audition might be easier, but no one is going to make me a star just because I'm from Mohanlal's family. The camera doesn't lie."