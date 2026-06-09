Baiju Ezhupunna-starrer Madhuram Veppu launched

The upcoming Malayalam film Madhuram Veppu, written and directed by Santhosh Idukki, was launched on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi. The film stars Baiju Ezhupunna in the lead role, with Siddique playing another key character. The launch event was attended by veteran filmmaker Sibi Malayil, who lit the ceremonial lamp. Producer Listin Stephen unveiled the title, while actor Santhosh Keezhattoor performed the switch-on ceremony.
Described as a comedy thriller, Madhuram Veppu revolves around the traditional Christian pre-wedding ceremony of the same name. The story follows a gathering on the eve of a wedding, where a series of seemingly harmless actions involving a miserly groom's father and a property-sharing dispute gradually reveal hidden truths. The cast also includes Pramod Veliyanad, Sreejith Ravi, Bheeman Raghu, Joji John, Major Ravi, Nandu Poduval, Sruthy Jayan, Mareena Michael Kurisingal and Latha Das, besides around 60 newcomers selected through an artists' workshop.
On the technical front, Madhuram Veppu has cinematography by Jismin Sebastian, editing by Jyothish Kumar and music by Jaison John, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. Produced by Libya Sebastian under the banner of Actors Factory, the film is set to go on floors on June 12, with shooting scheduled across Koratty and Angamaly.