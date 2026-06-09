Baiju Ezhupunna-starrer Madhuram Veppu launched

Described as a comedy thriller, Madhuram Veppu revolves around the traditional Christian pre-wedding ceremony of the same name. The story follows a gathering on the eve of a wedding, where a series of seemingly harmless actions involving a miserly groom's father and a property-sharing dispute gradually reveal hidden truths. The cast also includes Pramod Veliyanad, Sreejith Ravi, Bheeman Raghu, Joji John, Major Ravi, Nandu Poduval, Sruthy Jayan, Mareena Michael Kurisingal and Latha Das, besides around 60 newcomers selected through an artists' workshop.