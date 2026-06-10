Joemon Jyothir and Alan to star in Poocha Sir

Joemon Jyothir and Vaazha 2-fame Alan Bin Siraj are set to headline a new film titled Poocha Sir, which was officially announced on Wednesday with a striking poster featuring a cat. The film is directed by debutant Rejivan Abdul Basheer, who previously worked as the chief associate on Vaazha 2. It is also the second production venture by MRK Jhayaram's Aaradyaa Studios, following the success of last year's Eko.
Poocha Sir is scripted by Arun D Jose aka ADJ, who has earlier written and directed films such as Jo & Jo, 18+ Journey of Love, and Bromance. Along with Joemon, Alan and many renowned actors from Malayalam and South Indian cinema, the film will also feature a cat in a significant role. The makers have announced that filming will commence in the second half of this year. More details regarding the plot, genre, and other crew members are yet to be announced.
Poocha Sir marks Joemon's third film as a lead actor after debuting with John Paul George's Aashan, and the upcoming film Santhosh Trophy, in which he recently replaced Prithviraj Sukumaran.