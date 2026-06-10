Joemon Jyothir and Alan to star in Poocha Sir

Poocha Sir is scripted by Arun D Jose aka ADJ, who has earlier written and directed films such as Jo & Jo, 18+ Journey of Love, and Bromance. Along with Joemon, Alan and many renowned actors from Malayalam and South Indian cinema, the film will also feature a cat in a significant role. The makers have announced that filming will commence in the second half of this year. More details regarding the plot, genre, and other crew members are yet to be announced.