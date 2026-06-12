Mohiniyattam director Krishnadas Murali in talks with Dileep for a new film

The project is expected to be produced by filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, best known for helming the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum, Saudi Vellakka and Operation Java. However, an official announcement is yet to be made, and sources indicate that the script is still being developed. The film has not been finalised at this stage, with discussions currently underway between the parties involved. If materialised, this will mark Tharun's production debut.