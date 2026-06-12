Mohiniyattam director Krishnadas Murali in talks with Dileep for a new film

Filmmaker Krishnadas Murali, whose dark comedy thriller Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam emerged as one of the surprise hits this year, is in talks with actor Dileep for a new film, sources close to the development have confirmed.
The project is expected to be produced by filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, best known for helming the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum, Saudi Vellakka and Operation Java. However, an official announcement is yet to be made, and sources indicate that the script is still being developed. The film has not been finalised at this stage, with discussions currently underway between the parties involved. If materialised, this will mark Tharun's production debut.
Notably, this is not the project that Krishnadas recently committed to Sree Gokulam Movies, which was announced following the success of Mohiniyattam, which is currently streaming on Netflix.
Meanwhile, Dileep, following his acquittal in the 2017 actor assault case, was last seen in Bha Bha Ba, which also featured Mohanlal in an extended cameo appearance. The Ramaleela actor next has Jagan Shaji Kailas' Neekkam gearing up for release. He is also in talks for a film with newcomer Sajeev Sukumaran, scripted by Shylock and Madhuvidu co-writer Bibin Mohan.