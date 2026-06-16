Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier to lead Rahul Sadasivan's Odiyan: The Age of Illusion; title poster unveiled

Announcing the project on social media along with the unveiling of its title poster, Karan wrote, “We at Dharma Productions are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too. It gives us great pride to announce our film - Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented Rahul Sadasivan. His knack for eerie storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional Manju Warrier and of course, our favourite Prithviraj himself.”