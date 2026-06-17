The Home Theatre Experiment — Marthyaloka Ithihasam director Atal Krishnan interview

Atal cites being inspired by filmmakers like John Abraham and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who travelled with projectors to screen their films directly for audiences. While the idea itself is not entirely new, questions about the feasibility of such screenings have always persisted. For Atal, however, the objective is not financial gain. "We made the film two years back, and after a point, all I wanted was to show it to people. That's why I decided to screen it at home — the only place I could afford," Atal says.