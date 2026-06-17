New JioHotstar Malayalam series Kappi Squad launched

National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair's production banner First Print Studios has announced a new Malayalam original series Kappi Squad, in association with JioHotstar. The project, described as a 100-episode long-running show, was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony attended by its cast and crew. The series is created by actor-filmmaker Srikanth Mohan, who previously directed the SonyLIV web series Jai Mahendran, headlined by Saiju Kurup.
Kappi Squad is directed by Belraj Kalarickal and written by Adithya Thejas and Subin George. The principal cast includes Rinosh George, known for his stint on Bigg Boss Malayalam, Prakambanam actor Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, and social media content creators Joel Joseph and Abhirami Dayanandan. The series is set to go on floors this week. The technical crew comprises cinematographers Rakesh Dharan and Jayakrishnan Vijayan, editor Appu Bhattathiri, and music composer Sidhartha Pradeep.
Rahul, best known for directing acclaimed films such as Ottamuri Velicham and Kalla Nottam, has earlier backed several films and streaming projects in recent years.