New JioHotstar Malayalam series Kappi Squad launched

Kappi Squad is directed by Belraj Kalarickal and written by Adithya Thejas and Subin George. The principal cast includes Rinosh George, known for his stint on Bigg Boss Malayalam, Prakambanam actor Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, and social media content creators Joel Joseph and Abhirami Dayanandan. The series is set to go on floors this week. The technical crew comprises cinematographers Rakesh Dharan and Jayakrishnan Vijayan, editor Appu Bhattathiri, and music composer Sidhartha Pradeep.