Panorama Studios announces two films with Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil has signed a two-film deal with Panorama Studios, with the projects to be produced in association with producer Jacob K Babu. The announcement comes shortly after the success of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, which Panorama Studios co-produced. The two upcoming Malayalam films are currently in development and are slated for theatrical release next year. Details regarding the directors, supporting cast and technical crew are yet to be announced.
Speaking about the collaboration, Fahadh said, "What attracted me to these films was the strength of the stories and the vision behind them. I have always enjoyed being part of projects that challenge me as an actor and offer something fresh to audiences. My conversations with Jacob and the team at Panorama Studios have been incredibly inspiring, and I am excited about the journey ahead. While it is still early days, I can confidently say that both films have immense potential, and I look forward to bringing these stories to life and sharing them with audiences next year."
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios said, "The success of our Malayalam ventures has reinforced our belief in the extraordinary storytelling talent that exists within the industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Jacob Babu, whose passion for cinema and deep understanding of the Malayalam market make him an ideal partner for these projects. Having Fahadh Faasil headline both films is especially exciting. He is an exceptional actor with a rare ability to connect with audiences across languages and cultures, and we are confident that these films will offer something truly special."
Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios added, "At Panorama Studios, we have always focused on stories that entertain, engage, and leave a lasting impact. As discussions around these projects progressed, it became clear that Fahadh Faasil was the perfect choice to bring these characters to life. His versatility, dedication to his craft, and instinct for selecting powerful stories make him one of the most respected actors working in Indian cinema today. Our partnership with Jacob Babu marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to sharing more details with audiences soon."
Jacob, who heads Maxlab Cinemas & Entertainments, said, "I have always believed that great collaborations create great cinema, and this partnership with Panorama Studios is built on that very belief. Both Kumarji and Abhishek have consistently backed meaningful and commercially successful films, and I am delighted to be working with them on these two exciting projects. Having Fahadh Faasil on board elevates the excitement even further. He is an actor who constantly pushes creative boundaries, and I am confident audiences will be thrilled by what we are creating together."
Panorama Studios has been expanding its presence in Malayalam cinema through upcoming projects such as the Asif Ali-starrer Tiki Taka, Unmadham featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, and a multi-film collaboration with Nivin Pauly. The banner is also known for producing and distributing films across multiple languages, including the Hindi remake of the Drishyam franchise, Raid and Shaitaan.
Meanwhile, Fahadh will next be seen in the Tamil film Idhayam Murali, starring Atharvaa in the lead. The Aavesham actor is currently headlining Meiyazhagan director C Prem Kumar's next, alongside Sshivada.