Panorama Studios announces two films with Fahadh Faasil

Speaking about the collaboration, Fahadh said, "What attracted me to these films was the strength of the stories and the vision behind them. I have always enjoyed being part of projects that challenge me as an actor and offer something fresh to audiences. My conversations with Jacob and the team at Panorama Studios have been incredibly inspiring, and I am excited about the journey ahead. While it is still early days, I can confidently say that both films have immense potential, and I look forward to bringing these stories to life and sharing them with audiences next year."