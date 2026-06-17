Prakambanam director Vijesh Panathur's next to be produced by Sree Gokulam Movies

Sree Gokulam Movies has announced a new project with filmmaker Vijesh Panathur, whose horror-comedy Prakambanam emerged as one of the year's surprise successes. The production house shared the update on social media, accompanied by a photograph featuring Vijesh alongside producer Gokulam Gopalan and executive producer Krishnamoorthy.
The yet-to-be-titled film is being planned as a fantasy entertainer and is scheduled to go on floors in September. Further details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be announced.
The project marks Vijesh's third directorial venture following Prakambanam, which starred Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, and Ameen in the lead roles. The film revolves around a college student whose conservative grandmother's spirit possesses his hostel mate after her ashes are mistakenly consumed. Before helming Prakambanam, Vijesh co-directed the 2023 Dhyan Sreenivasan-Aju Varghese starrer Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, which marked his feature filmmaking debut.
The upcoming project is the latest addition to Sree Gokulam Movies' expanding slate. In recent months, the banner has also announced potential projects with Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros director Savin SA and Mohiniyattam filmmaker Krishnadas Murali.
Apart from these ventures, Sree Gokulam Movies has several high-profile productions in various stages of development, including Rojin Thomas' fantasy horror film Kathanar starring Jayasurya, the Suresh Gopi-led Ottakkomban, Mohanlal's L367 directed by Vishnu Mohan, and the Tamil film Killer, directed and headlined by SJ Suryah.