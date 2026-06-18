i, Nobody trailer: Prithviraj plays a shady guy in this racy thriller

The trailer of i, Nobody, released on Thursday, introduces Prithviraj Sukumaran as Rajeevan, a government employee caught in a serious situation with the police at his doorstep. While it initially seems like Rajeevan is a 'nobody' who gets unknowingly entangled in a larger scheme of serious crimes, including a bank heist, the trailer also has enough moments to suggest his shadiness. At one point, Rajeevan even admits to making a mistake, which his wife (played by Parvathy Thiruvothu) alerts him has already been figured out by the cops.