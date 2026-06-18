i, Nobody trailer: Prithviraj plays a shady guy in this racy thriller

The trailer of i, Nobody, released on Thursday, introduces Prithviraj Sukumaran as Rajeevan, a government employee caught in a serious situation with the police at his doorstep. While it initially seems like Rajeevan is a 'nobody' who gets unknowingly entangled in a larger scheme of serious crimes, including a bank heist, the trailer also has enough moments to suggest his shadiness. At one point, Rajeevan even admits to making a mistake, which his wife (played by Parvathy Thiruvothu) alerts him has already been figured out by the cops.
i, Nobody marks the reunion of director Nisam Basheer and writer Sameer Abdul after collaborating on Rorschach. Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment produce the film, slated for release on July 9.
Ahead of the film's release, the 2.14-minute-long trailer manages to create the right amount of intrigue without revealing too much about the plot or the characters. It ends with a bang, showing a glimpse of some riveting action sequences. Yannick Ben, Kalai Kingson and Amith Jolly Bastin have choreographed the stunts in the film. Cinematographer Dinesh Purushothaman, music director Jakes Bejoy, and editor Ramees MB are the other key technicians.