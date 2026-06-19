Chinna Chinna Aasai director Varsha Vasudev: I wanted Varanasi to look beautiful, not superficial

Casting, too, came from instinct rather than calculation. "I definitely had Indrans sir in mind from the beginning," she recalls. "I wanted a character with the innocence that he naturally brings. I could already imagine his mannerisms and reactions." For Leela, she had already decided against casting someone from Malayalam cinema, wanting the character to feel authentically Tamil, which drew her instead towards Mani Ratnam's heroines. "I'm a huge fan of Mani Ratnam sir, and I felt many of his yesteryear heroines would be apt for Leela. While writing, I found a connection between Madhoo ma'am's character in Roja and Leela's backstory. That's when I started thinking of her as Leela," she explains. The title arrived through the same train of thought. "While thinking about her, the song ‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’ from Roja naturally came to my mind. Since the film is about small dreams and wishes, that's when the title came to me," she adds.