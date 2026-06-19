Vineeth Kumar-Anagha Narayanan starrer Knot goes on floors

Vineeth Kumar is best known for his roles in films such as Devadoothan (2000), Kanmashi (2002), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004), Aparichithan (2004), and The Tiger (2005), among others. Knot marks his first solo lead role after 2022's Simon Daniel. He recently earned much appreciation for his performances in Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu, and the time loop film Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu. Vineeth is also known for his directorial ventures such as Ayal Njanalla (2015), Dear Friend (2022), and Pavi Caretaker (2024).