Vineeth Kumar-Anagha Narayanan starrer Knot goes on floors

Vineeth Kumar and Anagha Narayanan star in a new film, titled Knot, directed by newcomers Asish Kiran. The film is produced by Devarajan Kunju Pillai under the banner of Deva FIlms, which marks its debut with the project. Production on the film has commenced following a traditional pooja function held in Kothamangalam. Director Aashiq Abu lit an auspicious lamp to mark its commencement.
Knot also stars Joohi Jayakumar, Bigg Boss fame Cerrena Ann Johnson, and Sreejith Babu, among others. On the technical front, the film has cinematographer Sajith Purushan and editor Toby John. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the film, including its story as well as additional cast and crew members.
Vineeth Kumar is best known for his roles in films such as Devadoothan (2000), Kanmashi (2002), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004), Aparichithan (2004), and The Tiger (2005), among others. Knot marks his first solo lead role after 2022's Simon Daniel. He recently earned much appreciation for his performances in Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu, and the time loop film Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu. Vineeth is also known for his directorial ventures such as Ayal Njanalla (2015), Dear Friend (2022), and Pavi Caretaker (2024).
On the other hand, Anagha Narayanan is most popular for her performance in Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam (2021) and Dear Vaappi (2023). Most recently, she starred in Anpodu Kanmani (2025), alongside Arjun Ashokan.