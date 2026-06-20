Balan Movie Review: An unusually haunting ode to motherhood

As evident from Jan.E.Man and Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram has an exceptional ability to bring out the best in his actors, and Balan only reinforces that strength. Amidst a host of excellent performances, it is Farzana Palathingal as the mother and Adhisheshan and Muhammed Zinaan, who portray the boy at different stages of his life, who stand out the most. The decision to cast a newcomer for the mother's role works wonders, as the actor comes with zero baggage of a screen image, negating any predictability about what the character is up upto next.