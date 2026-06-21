Shwetha Menon quits AMMA, entire executive committee steps down

KOCHI: AMMA president Shwetha Menon and the 17-member executive committee led by her resigned on Sunday following dramatic scenes and heated exchanges at the annual general body meeting of the actors' organisation.

The development comes amid simmering differences within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists over a range of issues that have surfaced in recent months.

The resignations followed an hours-long and stormy general body meeting during which members reportedly engaged in heated arguments over the passage of the annual report and the statement of accounts.

A section of members alleged a lack of clarity in the income and expenditure details contained in the annual report presented by General Secretary Kuku Parameswaran, triggering sharp exchanges.

As the dispute escalated, Menon announced that she was stepping down as president of the organisation.

She later told reporters that the entire executive committee, headed by her, had resigned, too.

"All the executive committee members have resigned. I have resigned my membership and come out of the organisation," she said.

Menon said she had resigned not only as president but also from the primary membership of AMMA and was no longer associated with the organisation.

She alleged that the association's treasurer was unavailable and that accounts relating to a particular period could not be produced.

"The treasurer of the organisation was absconding. When an AMMA staffer was terminated and later filed a complaint, the issue was not addressed. Instead, the treasurer went missing, and therefore we could not produce the accounts for that period," she alleged.