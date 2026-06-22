Urvashi, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Navya Nair to star in horror film Visitor

Earlier this Sunday, a new horror film starring Urvashi, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Navya Nair was announced. Titled Visitor, the film will be directed by Rahul Muraleedharan from a screenplay by Neethu Mathew. It will be produced by Abdul Gafoor of Ourika Films, with Anoop Hormese and Anil Thamalam serving as co-producers. The makers also dropped a title poster, featuring the image of a piece of cloth with blood spots in a hand and a Christian cross at the back. "Rooted in grief, fed by obsession," reads the caption for the poster, hinting at an intense horror film.