Urvashi, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Navya Nair to star in horror film Visitor

Earlier this Sunday, a new horror film starring Urvashi, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Navya Nair was announced. Titled Visitor, the film will be directed by Rahul Muraleedharan from a screenplay by Neethu Mathew. It will be produced by Abdul Gafoor of Ourika Films, with Anoop Hormese and Anil Thamalam serving as co-producers. The makers also dropped a title poster, featuring the image of a piece of cloth with blood spots in a hand and a Christian cross at the back. "Rooted in grief, fed by obsession," reads the caption for the poster, hinting at an intense horror film.
Visitor marks the first collaboration between Urvashi, Navya Nair, and Dhyan Sreenivasan. The cast also includes Sidharth Bharathan, Rony David, Madhu Wariar, Vishnu G Varrier, KPAC Leela, and Kalaranjini, among others.
On the technical front, the film has cinematography by EM.Kay, music by Arun Muraleedharan, editing by Nidhin Raj, and art direction by Azeez Karuvarakund. Production on the film is set to commence soon. The makers are expected to announce further details about the film, including its story, in the near future.
Urvashi was most recently seen in the Tamil film Parimala and Co, co-starring Jayaram and directed by Pandiraaj. Her upcoming projects include Paablo Paarty, co-starring her daughter Teja Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Navya Nair recently made a comeback to cinema with Paathirathri, co-starring Soubin Shahir and directed by Ratheena PT. On the other hand, Dhyan Sreenivasan can be seen in Secret of Kalinga, which is now out in theatres. His upcoming films include Thevar, directed by Nijish Sahadevan.