EXCLUSIVE | Krishand confirms new film backed by Prithviraj Sukumaran; details inside

Actor-filmmaker-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to bankroll the next directorial venture of National Award-winning filmmaker Krishand. One of the film's leads will be actor Sanju Sivram, a frequent collaborator of the Aavasavyuham filmmaker. Prithviraj revealed the development during a promotional event for his upcoming film i, Nobody, which co-stars Sanju and is slated to hit theatres on July 9. Notably, Sanju is also part of the cast of Prithviraj's Khalifa, which wrapped up shooting on Monday and is scheduled for release on August 20 as an Onam release.
Confirming the new project exclusively to Cinema Express, Krishand said the upcoming film is a horror-comedy that has been in development since 2024, marking his first collaboration with Prithviraj. While remaining tight-lipped about further details, the director shared that the screenplay is written by Rahul Rajeev and has undergone rewrites over the past two years. Filmmaker Nirmal Sahadev, known for helming the Prithviraj-starrer Ranam and Aishwarya Lekshmi's Kumari, is attached to the project as an executive producer.
Krishand's next immediate directorial venture will be the previously announced romantic film starring Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran. Earlier described by the filmmaker as a magical love story, the project is expected to commence production in September.
Known for acclaimed films such as Aavasavyuham, Purusha Pretham and Sangarsha Ghadana, Krishand most recently directed the Rajisha Vijayan-starrer Masthishka Maranam, which was released earlier this year.