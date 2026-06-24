EXCLUSIVE | Krishand confirms new film backed by Prithviraj Sukumaran; details inside

Actor-filmmaker-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to bankroll the next directorial venture of National Award-winning filmmaker Krishand. One of the film's leads will be actor Sanju Sivram, a frequent collaborator of the Aavasavyuham filmmaker. Prithviraj revealed the development during a promotional event for his upcoming film i, Nobody, which co-stars Sanju and is slated to hit theatres on July 9. Notably, Sanju is also part of the cast of Prithviraj's Khalifa, which wrapped up shooting on Monday and is scheduled for release on August 20 as an Onam release.