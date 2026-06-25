Ananthan Kaadu Movie Review: Beneath the politics lies a predictable revenge tale

One of the strongest aspects of the film is the dynamic between Krishnankutty, Thankaraj, Murali, and Jackson. Their camaraderie feels lived-in, and their interactions carry much of the film's emotional weight. Indrans is particularly impressive as Krishnankutty. It is an inspired casting that deliberately breaks away from conventional notions of a gang leader. He may not be the most physically imposing or loudest man in the room, but the authority he commands ensures that his word remains final.