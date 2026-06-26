Mohanlal's Athimanoharam gets a release date; new poster unveiled

Production on Athimanoharam is nearing completion. Last week, Tharun announced that around 80 per cent of shooting had been completed after the latest schedule wrapped up, with only the final leg of production remaining. The film is scripted by Ratheesh Ravi and produced by Ashiq Usman under his namesake banner. The technical crew includes cinematographer Shaji Kumar, composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Vivek Harshan and sound designer Vishnu Govind.