Mohanlal's Athimanoharam gets a release date; new poster unveiled

The makers of Mohanlal's Athimanoharam announced on Thursday that the film will hit theatres worldwide on December 24. The release date was unveiled along with a new poster featuring Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine, who play the lead pair in the film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, it marks the filmmaker's second collaboration with Mohanlal after the 2025 blockbuster Thudarum.
Mohanlal plays police officer TS Lovelajan in Athimanoharam, while Meera stars as his wife, Naisy. Earlier, Tharun had clarified that the upcoming film is not an action-oriented film despite speculation following the success of Thudarum. Describing it as a "police procedural and family drama", the filmmaker had urged audiences to avoid drawing comparisons between the two films.
Production on Athimanoharam is nearing completion. Last week, Tharun announced that around 80 per cent of shooting had been completed after the latest schedule wrapped up, with only the final leg of production remaining. The film is scripted by Ratheesh Ravi and produced by Ashiq Usman under his namesake banner. The technical crew includes cinematographer Shaji Kumar, composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Vivek Harshan and sound designer Vishnu Govind.