Vanitha Mess, presented by Thamar KV, launched

Filmmaker Thamar KV, best known for directing 1001 Nunakal and the Asif Ali-starrer Sarkeet, is presenting a new film titled Vanitha Mess. The project was launched with a traditional switch-on ceremony on Thursday in the presence of its cast and crew. It is directed by debutant Gireesh VC, who previously helmed the 2018 short film Mathayiyude Namathil, starring veteran actor KTS Padannayil.
Vanitha Mess is scripted by newcomer Ashfak Aslam, while Justin De Jose serves as the cinematographer. The film is jointly produced by Thamar and Shaheen M Sherief under the banners of 1001 Stories and Hazel Eyes Productionz. Further details regarding the plot, genre and cast have been kept under wraps.
Thamar had earlier presented and co-produced the critically acclaimed film Feminichi Fathima. Following Sarkeet, he announced Dolby Dineshan, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, as his next directorial last year. However, our sources have learned that the project has since been shelved.