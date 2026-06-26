Vanitha Mess, presented by Thamar KV, launched

Filmmaker Thamar KV, best known for directing 1001 Nunakal and the Asif Ali-starrer Sarkeet, is presenting a new film titled Vanitha Mess. The project was launched with a traditional switch-on ceremony on Thursday in the presence of its cast and crew. It is directed by debutant Gireesh VC, who previously helmed the 2018 short film Mathayiyude Namathil, starring veteran actor KTS Padannayil.