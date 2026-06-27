Naslen’s Mollywood Times gets streaming date

Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, Mollywood Times is a coming-of-age drama about an aspiring filmmaker. Billed as a “hate letter to cinema”, the film pivots around a youngster who, inspired by Hollywood director Manoj Night Shyamalan, obsessively pursues his dream of becoming the finest maker of horror films in Malayalam cinema, and the numerous obstacles he encounters. According to Abhinav, it is the second film in his planned trilogy on ‘success’, with his directorial debut Mukundan Unni Associates being the first.