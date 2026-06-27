Uyir Movie Review: A predictable procedural that falls short of its potential

The bigger issue, though, is that Uyir never quite figures out what kind of film it wants to be. Is it a hard-nosed police procedural? An emotional drama? A coming-of-age story of a rookie battling his own demons? It tries to be all three and ends up only partially succeeding at each, even if, ironically, its most affecting moments arrive in the climax, when the film finally commits to the emotional drama it had been circling around all along. That said, for all its excesses, Uyir never quite becomes a chore to sit through, and it works decently enough as a one-time, casual watch if you're not expecting too much.