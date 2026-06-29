Vijayam: Nivin Pauly's next with Alphonse Puthren announced with a quirky teaser

Following the success of Neram and Premam, Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren are reuniting for a new film, which marks the actor's 50th film. The film titled Vijayam was announced with a quirky teaser in which Alphonse appears stranded on the road, before Nivin makes a stylish entry as a mud bike racer. Set against the backdrop of the racing world, the film is written, directed, and edited by Alphonse Puthren.
Vijayam is produced by Pauly Jr Pictures in association with Tonson Tony and Sunil Ramady under the banner of Cineholics. The project's design and executive production are handled by Kuttu Sivanandan.
Shinoz will be handling the cinematography, while music will be composed by Kerala-born Steve Kottoor, who previously worked on the music production of the two Dhurandhar films and Aryan Khan's Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. More details regarding the supporting cast and shooting schedules are expected to be out shortly.
Vijayam marks Alphonse's return to direction after the debacle of Gold, headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Following the film's unexpected failure and the subsequent backlash, Alphonse had announced a break from Malayalam and even proceeded with plans to make a straight Tamil film. Popular dance choreographer-turned-actor Sandy was supposed to headline the film titled Gift, with Ilaiyaraaja as the music director. However, the project was dropped in the initial stages itself.
Meanwhile, Nivin recently wrapped up the shooting of Girish AD's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, also starring Mamitha Baiju, scheduled for an Onam release this year. His long-pending film Dear Students, co-starring Nayanthara, is expected to hit screens later this year. Nivin is also working on the Tamil film Benz, the actioner part of LCU, which also stars Raghava Lawrence and Ravi Mohan.