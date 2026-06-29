Vijayam: Nivin Pauly's next with Alphonse Puthren announced with a quirky teaser

Following the success of Neram and Premam, Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren are reuniting for a new film, which marks the actor's 50th film. The film titled Vijayam was announced with a quirky teaser in which Alphonse appears stranded on the road, before Nivin makes a stylish entry as a mud bike racer. Set against the backdrop of the racing world, the film is written, directed, and edited by Alphonse Puthren.