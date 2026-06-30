Saiju Kurup's Bharathanatyam threequel titled Rasaleela; motion poster out

The makers have confirmed that the core family cast from the first two films will return for Rasaleela, although details regarding the rest of the ensemble are yet to be announced. The film will also see the return of the principal technical team behind Mohiniyattam, with cinematographer Bablu Aju, editor Shafeeque VB and composer Electronic Kili continuing their association with the franchise. Like its predecessors, Rasaleela is jointly produced by Thomas Thiruvalla Films and Saiju Kurup Entertainments, with Lini Mariam David and Anupama B Nambiar serving as the respective producers.