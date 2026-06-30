Joy Mathew-starrer Aroopi gets a release date

Aroopi, new Malayalam supernatural thriller, is set to hit theatres on July 3. The film is written and directed by Abhilash Warrier. It stars Joy Mathew, Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Sakshi Badala, Sindhu Varma, Kannan Sagar, Vijupal and Kiran Raj in prominent roles.
The official synopsis of Aroopi reads, "A vengeful Yakshini, once sealed inside a doll at the Aryanattu estate, is accidentally unleashed by two thieves. When a brutal murder draws Niranjan, the last surviving heir of the lineage, back to his ancestral home, he must confront an ancient curse and the dark secrets surrounding his family's past."
On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Aman, editing by V T Vineeth, music by Gopi Sundar and audiography by MR Rajakrishnan. It is produced by Pradeep Raj under the banner of Punartham Productions.