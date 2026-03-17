Pennum Porattum director Rajesh Madhavan: I don’t like leaving audiences in despair in these times

No. We wrote the script in a way that was easy for us to communicate with each other. The scenes truly took shape only when we began shooting. We mostly had situations in place, and many of the dialogues were developed on set, with actors contributing their own lines. In that sense, they also deserve credit as dialogue writers. We did not consciously insist on using the Palakkadan slang. It came naturally because most of the cast were from Palakkad. We chose to retain it because it helped create a sense of a terrain that feels unfamiliar in mainstream cinema. Beyond that, the film does not have any direct connection to Palakkad, and there was no intention to offend its people.