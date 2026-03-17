Nivin Pauly's Prathichaya gets release date

After the lukewarm response to Baby Girl, Nivin Pauly is gearing up for his second release of the year, Prathichaya. The political drama will hit screens on March 26, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film is written and directed by B Unnikrishnan, marking his first collaboration with Nivin.
Prathichaya stars Balachandra Menon in a prominent role as a veteran politician, with Nivin playing his son. The film’s caption — “A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny” — hints at a story of succession and political lineage, possibly drawing from Kerala’s political landscape. Its release also assumes significance as it comes just days ahead of the Assembly elections.
The film features an ensemble cast including Sharaf U Dheen, Sai Kumar, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, Vishnu Agasthya, and Nishant Sagar, among others. It is produced by Sree Gokulam Movies and B. Unnikrishnan’s RD Illuminations LLP.
Nivin is currently shooting for Bethelem Kudumba Unit, a rom-com co-starring Mamitha Baiju and directed by Girish AD.