Padmaraj Ratheesh Interview — Cooking up a new identity

While Padmaraj inherited his father’s passion for food and cooking, the same influence didn’t quite extend to acting, perhaps because of his humble upbringing. Even when Ratheesh was at the peak of his career during the 80s and 90s, the family largely stayed away from the glamorous world of cinema. “My strongest memories of my father are of him as an agriculturist, running a farm in Cumbum. As far as I remember, Commissioner is the only film set I’ve visited. Staying away helped us remain grounded,” he says. Yet, the pull of cinema was inevitable. “My dad used to say I’d become an actor, but as a kid back then, all I wanted to be was a driver. But eventually, by high school, the acting bug bit me.”