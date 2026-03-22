Jayasurya and Kalamkaval director Jithin K Jose team up

Jayasurya is set to headline a new film directed by Jithin K Jose, who made an impressive debut with the 2025 Mammootty-starrer Kalamkaval. The project was announced on Friday, with the actor sharing photographs alongside the director and producer Rajeev Govindan. Govindan, who has previously backed successful films such as Ordinary and Anarkali, will produce the yet-to-be-titled project under the banner of Magic Moon Productions.