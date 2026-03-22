Jayasurya and Kalamkaval director Jithin K Jose team up

Jayasurya is set to headline a new film directed by Jithin K Jose, who made an impressive debut with the 2025 Mammootty-starrer Kalamkaval. The project was announced on Friday, with the actor sharing photographs alongside the director and producer Rajeev Govindan. Govindan, who has previously backed successful films such as Ordinary and Anarkali, will produce the yet-to-be-titled project under the banner of Magic Moon Productions.
The screenplay is being jointly written by Jithin and filmmaker Raffi. Key technicians from Kalamkaval, including cinematographer Faisal Ali, editor Praveen Prabhakar and music director Mujeeb Majeed, are also part of the team. Further details regarding the film’s plot, genre and extended cast have not yet been disclosed. Filming is expected to commence soon, with locations planned across India and overseas.
Prior to Kalamkaval, Jithin entered the industry as the story writer of Dulquer Salmaan’s 2021 blockbuster Kurup.
Jayasurya, last seen in Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1, also has Rojin Thomas’s Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer and composer Ratheesh Vega’s directorial debut Operation Tral in the pipeline.