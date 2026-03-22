Mammootty, Asif Ali and Naslen to lead Khalid Rahman's Mattancherry Mafia

In an exciting announcement, the title of Mammootty and director Khalid Rahman’s second collaboration after Unda has been officially revealed as Mattancherry Mafia. The makers unveiled the title on Friday, along with a title poster. Asif Ali and Naslen have been confirmed to play key roles alongside Mammootty in the film, which is billed as a gangster action-comedy entertainer.
The project marks a fresh development for a film that had earlier faced uncertainty. It was initially announced in December 2025 as a collaboration between Mammootty, Khalid Rahman and Cubes Entertainments. However, the project appeared to stall soon after, with the production banner withdrawing in January 2026.
Mattancherry Mafia is penned by Tiki Taka writer Niyog Krishna, along with Sharfu-Suhas and Thasreeq Abdul Salam. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, editing by Noufal Abdulla, sound design by Vishnu Govind, music by Rex Vijayan, with Sushin Shyam handling the background score. It is produced by Khalid Rahman and B Rakesh under the banners of Plan B Motion Pictures and Universal Cinemas.