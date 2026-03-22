Mammootty-Mohanlal's Patriot is Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles' opening film

Patriot, the action thriller starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead, will be the opening film of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA). The festival is set to begin on April 23, and end on April 26, with Anusha Rizvi's The Great Shamsuddin Family, being the closing film.
Reuniting Mammootty and Mohanlal after Joshiy's Twenty:20 (2008), Patriot is an action thriller which also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchako Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran Zarin Shihab, Rajeev Menon, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi. The spy thriller is set to open in Indian theatres on April 23.
Meanwhile, The Great Shamsuddin Family is Anusha's second directorial venture, after Peepli Live (2010). Set in the house of a middle class Delhi family, The Great Shamsuddin Family chronicles the various pitfalls of each member of the family in a single day. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
IFFLA will screen 27 films, including seven narrative features, two documentary features, and 18 short films, as part of its lineup. Films from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan, France, the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the USA, will be screened.