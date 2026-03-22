Bhishmar Movie Review: A relic that mistook itself for a film

And just when you think it can’t get any more bizarre, Bhishmar ends with a reimagined ‘Paalnila Punchiri’. Now, for context, this isn’t just any random song. It’s actually an evergreen hit in Mappila songs, and the film brings it back in a new version. The way it is used here feels so random and tonally off that it just reminds you that the director is still stuck in his album-video mindset. By the end, you’re not even angry or frustrated. Just tired... And a bit confused about how this relic of a film actually made it to theatres in this age.