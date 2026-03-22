Kasaragod Embassy series review: A bland look at forgery that does a disservice to its milieu

Kasaragod Embassy on ZEE5 aims to capture the quirk and eccentricity of a gangster series like Krishand’s Sony LIV show The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang, but the execution is way off the mark. The series revolves around two youngsters, Azi (Abu Salim) and Chemmu (Govind Pai), who get into the fake passport business in Kasaragod out of desperation for a livelihood, only to find themselves neck-deep in a major crime racket. “Kasaragod is like an onion. It has all fake layers,” a character tells one of their allies early on in the show. Everything from educational certificates to even police officers has duplicates in the district. Living in such a world means that, for the youngsters, their long-term aspirations are as simple as consuming ganja. To quote Maslow's hierarchy of needs, their self-actualisation need may be someone else’s basic psychological need. In other words, it is the kind of life they want to live, because they only know about such a life. This is one of the series’ many interesting ideas worth deeper exploration, but unfortunately, the makers don't fully immerse you in its world. As a result, the show stereotypes Kasaragod and its people, doing a disservice to them.