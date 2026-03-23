Mohanlal to star in Priyadarshan's landmark 100th film; Antony Perumbavoor to produce

Earlier this Saturday, director Priyadarshan confirmed that his 100th film as a director will star Mohanlal. While the filmmaker recently revealed the project in a conversation with Variety India, this is the first time it has been confirmed from the producer's side. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, a longtime collaborator of Mohanlal, will produce the film, with Binu George Alexander serving as a co-producer.
Notably, Mohanlal also starred in Priyadarshan's first film as a director, 1984's Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. In an announcement video, the filmmaker said that this is the first time in the history of world cinema that the same lead actor from a director's debut stars in his 100th film as well. "This record will never be rewritten," he told Mohanlal, Antony and Binu.
About the project, Mohanlal wrote, "Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping in to his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me."
The actor continued, "A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close."
Saying that he is "deeply honoured" to join Priyadarshan's 100th film, Mohanlal added, "Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here is to everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told."
The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics, but Priyadarshan recently revealed that it would not be a comedy. The yet-untitled project brings back Priyadarshan and Mohanlal after 2021's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which also featured the superstar's son Pranav.
The announcement video has a montage featuring illustrations of Mohanlal's characters in his films with Priyadarshan, such as Chithram, Abhimanyu, Boeing Boeing, TP Balagopalan MA (featuring the director in a cameo), Midhunam, Kaalapaani, and Oppam, among others.
Calling the upcoming film "a truly special full circle moment in cinema," Aashirvad Cinemas revealed that the movie will mark its 38th production venture. Production on the film will commence later this year, Antony revealed.